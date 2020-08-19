https://redstate.com/michael_thau/2020/08/19/watch-veteran-excoriates-local-officials-for-covid-1984-cowardice/
About The Author
Related Posts
The next 100 days: the sky’s the limit
April 12, 2019
Fake Bernie Sanders does a mean ‘Old Town Road’
April 23, 2019
Here Are The Most Heinous Criminals Deported By ICE In 2019
January 1, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy