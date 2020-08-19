https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/need-numbers-overwhelming-trump-cant-steal-way-victory-crooked-hillary-still-whining-trump-says-steal-election/
Former First Lady and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke on Wednesday night at the DNC virtual convention.
Nearly four years after she lost she is still a sore loser.
What a pathetic loser.
Hillary suggested, “We need numbers overwhelming so Trump can’t steal his way to victory.”
Poor Crooked Hillary.
This was really a new low for the Democrats.
Disgusting.
Hillary Clinton: “Remember: Joe and Kamala can win 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me.” #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/aYQXEyzhdQ
— The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2020
