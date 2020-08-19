https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/weekly-unemployment-number-ticked-past-1-million-last-week?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Filings for first-time, federal unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The increase follows weeks of declining unemployment claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic that has throttled large sectors of the U.S. and global economy.

First-time weekly claims for unemployment benefits peaked at 7 million in March, when the pandemic started but remain at historic highs.

Last week’s jobless report showed first-time claims falling below 1 million for the first time in 21 weeks.

This week’s number was higher than expected, as economists polled by Dow Jones expected initial claims to stay beneath 1 million and even fall by a few thousand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

