In America today little children in kindergarten are forced to wear face masks to their first day of school.

But in Wuhan, China they’re partyimg!

Wuhan will forever be famous for its virus by the same name that ravaged the global economy.

2020 is very strange…Wuhan is having a party. Virus? What virus? (Video: @AFP) pic.twitter.com/sbDHXOZWPl — Rachel Blundy (@rachelblundy) August 17, 2020

Wuhan is not worried about the Wuhan flu.

LOOK: People in Wuhan, China enjoy a pool party with a music performance last August 15, 2020. Wuhan city was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and restrictions have been lifted in April.

📷AFP More #COVID19 updates: https://t.co/qcx94THMDh pic.twitter.com/U4W0rFxvwd — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) August 17, 2020

Dr. Fauci created a panic in America.

Not once has he emphasized that children have a greater chance of drowning or dying from seasonal flu than they do from the Wuhan coronavirus.

And Fauci has slammed HCQ use to save elderly Americans.

In a sane world Fauci would be fired and brought up on charges.

