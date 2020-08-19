https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wrong-picture-us-forces-kids-wear-masks-wuhan-china-holds-massive-pool-concert/

In America today little children in kindergarten are forced to wear face masks to their first day of school.

But in Wuhan, China they’re partyimg!
Wuhan will forever be famous for its virus by the same name that ravaged the global economy.

Wuhan is not worried about the Wuhan flu.

Dr. Fauci created a panic in America.
Not once has he emphasized that children have a greater chance of drowning or dying from seasonal flu than they do from the Wuhan coronavirus.
And Fauci has slammed HCQ use to save elderly Americans.

In a sane world Fauci would be fired and brought up on charges.

