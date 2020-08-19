https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/fauci-recovering-vocal-cord-surgery-according-source?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci was recovering from vocal cord surgery on Thursday, a procedure that will take the health official out of the public eye for a brief period of time

Media reported that Fauci had undergone the surgery on Thursday morning. CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta tweeted that Fauci “had general anesthesia” for the procedure and that he “was doing ok” following it.

“Doctors have advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover,” Gupta added.

Fauci, who has run the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for several decades, was appointed to the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force in January.

