White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Wednesday that the Democrats’ bill to fund the U.S. Postal Service may suggest negotiators are willing to pass a CCP virus relief package.

Meadows, a former Republican congressman, said he is optimistic that the USPS measure soon to be taken up by the House is a sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would warm to passing a series of smaller bills to offset economic damage caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. They are slated to vote on the Postal Service bill on Saturday.

“Let’s add in the things that we can agree upon, perhaps funding for schools, [Paycheck Protection Program], maybe the stimulus checks,” he told reporters. “If that’s indicative of what Speaker Pelosi might bring to the floor, I’m encouraged,” he continued.

Talks between Pelosi, Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have largely stalled over a broader pandemic deal. Pelosi has expressed an unwillingness to pass stimulus legislation in a “piecemeal” manner, but on Tuesday, she suggested that Democrats are willing to cut in half their $3.4 trillion HEROES Act to come to a deal.

“We have to try to come to that agreement now,” Pelosi said in an interview with Politico. “We’re willing to cut our bill in half to meet the needs right now. We’ll take it up again in January. We’ll see them again in January. But for now, we can cut the bill in half.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), accompanied by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), speaks to reporters following a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as they continue to negotiate a CCP virus relief package on Capitol Hill in Washington on Aug. 7, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

Republicans in late July offered a $1 trillion bill known as the HEALS Act. Notably, the measure would omit funding for state and local governments, while the Democrats’ HEROES Act included nearly $1 trillion in funding for those municipalities.

Republicans said the extra funding for state and local governments would be tantamount to a “bailout” of “poorly run” jurisdictions. President Donald Trump has been an especially vocal critic of the funding in recent days.

Trump last week wrote on Twitter that he directed Mnuchin to ready $1,200 stimulus payments for individuals, and $3,400 for a family of four. In the same breath, he said that Democratic leaders are the ones holding up a deal being made.

Mnuchin, in his latest update to reporters, said on Tuesday that talks are still stalled.

“Speaker Pelosi is coming back to look at Postal, hopefully she’ll be more interested in sitting down,” he said in an interview.

“We started with a trillion dollars, we agreed to increase that in several areas in an effort to compromise,” he said, referring to the HEALS Act. “They didn’t come down, they never made us a proposal at two trillion, they never gave us a line-by-line counter.”

