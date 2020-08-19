https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whitehouse-PostalService-trump-KayleighMcEnany/2020/08/19/id/982964

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested the Trump administration is “open” to talking to Democrats about funding the U.S. Postal Service.

Democrats have offered $25 billion to the Postal Service while Republicans only want to give $10 billion. McEnany said the president may be willing to lean to the Democrats’ number.

“We don’t have a cap. We are certainly open to looking at the $25 billion, but we want included in there, relief for the American people that thus far Speaker Pelosi has been entirely uninterested in, as this president has taken unilateral action to protect Americans subject to evictions, to protect Americans that are unemployed, to protect Americans via a tax cut through payroll deferral,” she said.

McEnany’s comments followed remarks from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows saying that the two sides could agree to a narrow deal on a coronavirus aid package, which she also addressed during the briefing.

“What I will say is this, I know the speaker is interested in potentially a skinny bill with post office funding,” McEnany said. “What we want here at the White House is, we’re certainly open to post office funding. We did, after all, offer that $10 billion that was turned down. So we are open to that. But, what we want to see in there is relief for the American people who are hurt, through no fault of their own, for unemployed Americans, we want to see enhanced unemployment insurance.”

House lawmakers have announced plans to vote on a measure to fund the Postal Service with $25 billion and also prevent Postmaster General Louis DeJoy instituting service changes that union officials have blamed for slower service.

Pelosi called lawmakers back to D.C. over the weekend before the vote. DeJoy has said he would stop the removal of mail sorting machines and mailboxes.

During DeJoy’s time as postmaster general, he has made jarring shifts in the Postal Service, such as stopping overtime late trips for mail carriers who ensure on-time delivery. Some Democrats have said the president and postmaster general are attempting to keep mail-in votes from being counted in the election.

