Something very strange happened when President Trump began touting the success of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in April. It’s almost like the Democrat Party, and their allies in the media and big tech don’t want the news to get out about the successes doctors have had with treating their COVID positive patients with hydroxychloroquine.

President Trump has been mocked and scorned by the media for suggesting that hydroxychloroquine can be safely used by most Americans to prevent and cure COVID-19. But why? Is it because of their hatred for President Trump, who endorsed the drug that’s been safely used for decades to treath malaria, or is there something even more sinister happening behind the scenes?

In May, Trump explained to the rabid mainstream media that he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc for a couple of weeks as a preventative measure.

[embedded content]

On July 29, during a press conference, President Trump blasted the media for their shameful bullying of him and his suggestion that hydroxychloroquine should be considered as a safe and effective treatment for COVID: “If I had said ‘do not use hydroxychloroquine under any circumstances,’ they (health officials) would have come out and said it’s a great thing.”

Karen Whitsett, a Democrat state lawmaker from Detroit, MI was blasted by her own party in April for publicly thanking President Trump for suggesting hydroxychloroquine might be used as a cure for COVID-19 after she took the drug and was in fact, almost immediately cured. Whitsett credited the drug combo for her successful recovery.

Immediately following her public praise of President Trump for suggesting COVID patients might be cured by taking the wonder drug, the Democrat Party in Michigan voted to censure Whitsett. The Michigan lawmaker fought back by tweeting a copy of the 13th District’s formal resolution to censure her to President Trump, telling him, “This is what the Democrat party is doing to me for saying ‘thank you’”

The “medical experts” at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube have taken it upon themselves to shut down anyone or any publications that dare suggest hydroxychloroquine may be a cure for COVID patients. The question every American should be asking is “why?”—why are the tech giants who monopolize the flow of news in America destroying any evidence of success with the inexpensive drug that Trump suggested may prevent people from either becoming very sick or dying from COVID? When did Americans decide we would give tech giants the ability to decide for us which medications are or are not on their list of approved cures for the treatment of COVID?

The mainstream media is doing its part to squash success stories that doctors and patients have been sharing about their successes with the inexpensive and widely used drug, hydroxychloroquine while ignoring the huge purge of information by leftist tech giants from their platforms.

On March 27, we interviewed Jim Santilli of Michigan, who was successfully treated at Henry Ford Hospital with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin, after according to him, he was on “death’s door” after a nasty bout with COVID-19.

The video he posted to Facebook that describes his experience, is no longer available. We reached out to Jim to ask why it’s been removed, but have not yet received a reply. Here’s a partial transcript of the missing video:

On March 18th, I had a sudden onset of severe respiratory and cardiac issues. I immediately went to the hospital and they did a COVID-19 test. Despite my test being marked as a priority, I did not receive the test results until the evening of March 22nd. While waiting for the test results in the hospital, my breathing continued to worsen as treatment was received. Without having the COVID-19 test results, the wonderful and hard-working doctors basically have their hands tied as certain medications (i.e. steroids, etc.) can potentially make COVID-19 worse. On the morning of March 21st, I was not doing well and it was a major struggle to breathe. Feeling like I was slowly drowning, I honestly believed I would not live to see midnight. The x-ray that morning also showed my condition was worsening, including some collapsing in the lungs. Luckily, the infectious disease physicians decided to try a non-approved, experimental combination (Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin). This is the same treatment President Donald Trump recently mentioned at a press conference and continues to be attacked for. After my first dose, I had a major improvement. My gasping for air stopped, and I was in tears of happiness due to having hope restored. I finally felt I would beat COVID-19 and it was no longer beating me. On March 22nd, I remained about the same. However, March 23rd brought a significant improvement. I continued to recover and was miraculously able to go home on March 24th to continue the treatment. There are a few important things I believe the public needs to know. One is the treatment that President Trump recommended worked for me and saved my life.

A brave group of medical doctors recently came together to share their personal success stories with a combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin to treat COVID-19.

When users and publishers shared their story on Facebook, a platform that’s successfully hidden our content from approximately 90% of our followers since President Trump’s inauguration, the far-left “Science Feedback” group called the doctor’s message, “incorrect,” causing our content to be hidden from the small percentage of our 1.7 million followers who were still allowed to see our pro-Trump content in their newsfeed.

Donald Trump Jr., Prager U, Breitbart News, and several other conservative news outlets were also targeted by tech giants for the crime of publishing the video of the press conference. Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended for sharing the video. PragerU was also temporarily suspended on Twitter for sharing the video and the video that was originally posted by Breitbart on Facebook, which had garnered over 15 million views, was deleted by Facebook.

Facebook’s third-party “fact-checker” a group that refers to themselves as “Science Feedback,” has been tasked with determining which type of drugs their users are allowed to talk about when it comes to discussing a potential cure for COVID-19 and which ones are considered “incorrect.” The effect of “false news” violations by Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers against conservative voices is twofold—first, they harm your reputation by making your followers question your reliability as a news source, and second, the violation causes your content to be hidden from your followers. In the case of our 100 Percent Fed Up Facebook page, hiding the content from 1.7 million followers for 3 months leading up to the election can have massive consequences.

Facebook, of course, knows this.

On July 2, 2020, Henry Ford Hospital in MI released results of an encouraging study related to the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID patients.

Treatment with Hydroxychloroquine Cut Death Rate Significantly in COVID-19 Patients, Henry Ford Health System Study Shows

Henry Ford Health System -Treatment with hydroxychloroquine cut the death rate significantly in sick patients hospitalized with COVID-19 – and without heart-related side-effects, according to a new study published by Henry Ford Health System.

On August 13, the Detroit Free Press reported that the FDA has denied Henry Ford’s request to used Hydroxychloroquine For COVID Patients.

Weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, saying the drug doesn’t help coronavirus patients and has potentially dangerous side effects, Henry Ford Health System filed for permission to continue using it.

The Detroit-based health system told the Free Press this week that it sought emergency use authorization July 6 to resume treating some COVID-19 patients with the drug, which is commonly used as an anti-malarial medication and for people with autoimmune diseases like lupus.

The request came four days after Henry Ford published a controversial study in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases that suggested hydroxychloroquine slashed the COVID-19 death rate in half. The peer-reviewed observational study contradicted other published reports that showed the drug doesn’t help coronavirus patients and could cause heart rhythm problems in some people.

Contrary to the leftist media’s agenda, Dr. Harvey Risch, an epidemiology professor at Yale School of Public Health, said on Tuesday that he thinks hydroxychloroquine could save 75,000 to 100,000 lives in the global fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Harvey Risch

“There are many doctors that I’ve gotten hostile remarks about saying that all the evidence is bad for it and, in fact, that is not true at all,” Risch told “Ingraham Angle,” adding that he believes the drug can be used as a “prophylactic” for front-line workers, including nurses, doctors, first responders, and grocery workers.

Watch as Dr. Risch mocks the propaganda war against medical facts related to hydroxychloroquine:

[embedded content]

Risch lamented that a “propaganda war” is being waged against the use of the drug for political purposes, not based on “medical facts.”

Researchers at the Henry Ford Health System in Southeast Michigan have found that early administration of hydroxychloroquine makes hospitalized patients substantially less likely to die. The study, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, determined that hydroxychloroquine provided a “66 percent hazard ratio reduction,” and hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin a 71 percent reduction, compared with neither treatment. In-hospital mortality was 18.1 percent overall; 13.5 percent with just hydroxychloroquine, 22.4 percent with azithromycin alone, and 26.4 percent with neither drug. “Prospective trials are needed” for further review, the researchers note, even as they concluded: “In this multi-hospital assessment, when controlling for COVID-19 risk factors, treatment with hydroxychloroquine alone and in combination with azithromycin was associated with reduction in COVID-19 associated mortality.” –Fox News

A statement from the Trump campaign hailed the study as “fantastic news.”

Risch said that most in the mainstream are not allowing people to speak about the evidence on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. Risch also said discussions about the drug became “political” as opposed to “medical.”

“All the evidence is actually good for it when it is used in outpatient uses. Nevertheless, the only people who actually say that are a whole pile of doctors who are on the front lines treating those patients across the country and they are the ones who are at risk being forced not to do it,” Risch said, arguing that the mainstream media is not covering the benefits of hydroxychloroquine.

The media immediately attacked Dr. Risch, prompting Yale’s Dean of Public Health to defend the highly respected epidemiologist.

College Fix reports – In a statement published Wednesday by Vermund, dean of the Yale School of Public Health within the Ivy League university’s School of Medicine, he said he champions “maintaining open academic discourse, including what some may view as unpopular voices. The tradition of academia is that faculty may do research, interpret their work, and disseminate their findings.” The dean flagged Risch’s article in May in the American Journal of Epidemiology that cites evidence to support Risch’s belief that hydroxychloroquine is good to “use for out-patient infection with SARS-CoV-2.” Vermund noted that if “persons disagree with Dr. Risch’s review of the literature, it would be advisable to disseminate the alternative scientific interpretations, perhaps through letters or other publications with alternative viewpoints to the American Journal of Epidemiology, Newsweek, or other outlets.” “My role as Dean is not to suppress the work of the faculty, but rather, to support the academic freedom of our faculty, whether it is in the mainstream of thinking or is contrarian,” Vermund stated.

So, why is Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, the Democrat Party, and their allies in the media all working in unison to discredit the use the inexpensive, and widely used drug, hydroxychloroquine, as a cure for COVID-19, in advance of a vaccination that many Americans are already saying they’re unwilling to take?

