Earlier today, Hillary Clinton took some time out of her very busy day to wish her hopelessly devoted husband a happy birthday, and she encouraged her followers to do the same:
Join me in wishing this young man a happy birthday. ❤️🎉@BillClinton https://t.co/ZrdkKPVP7L pic.twitter.com/wCpHV5O847
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 19, 2020
Here’s a screenshot. See if you notice something:
Found it yet? We’ll give you a hint. It’s not in the tweet itself, but rather what’s below it.
Only three replies? That can’t be right … can it?
Ohhhhhh:
lol pic.twitter.com/Ikke0QfSQ3
— jordan (@JordanUhl) August 19, 2020
thought this was a glitch at first. Hillary actually limited replies on a birthday post to her husband lmao pic.twitter.com/t0MWPPuHLQ
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 19, 2020
So when she says “join me,” there are rules.
“join me but not actually” https://t.co/aXDSal7JVk
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 19, 2020
“join me in wishing this young man a happy birthday.”
*** blocks you from “wishing him a happy birthday” ***
— Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 19, 2020
You can’t say “join me” and block everyone from joining you. https://t.co/iVbaE8A5dW
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 19, 2020
She’s Hillary Clinton. She does what she wawnts.
She can’t even do this without lying. pic.twitter.com/9GpmyucMDz
— I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 19, 2020
I noticed that too. I wonder what she’s afraid of? pic.twitter.com/pba7pf4xU4
— solo efe©tivo ❂ (@WaukeSlosh) August 19, 2020
Wonder why
— MichaelFCheng (@smugminion215) August 19, 2020
Haha coward 😂
— UN SEÑOR (@luisteodoroIC) August 19, 2020
— Mark Topoleski (@MTopoleski) August 19, 2020