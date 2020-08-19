https://www.dailywire.com/news/youre-not-willing-to-sacrifice-nyt-deputy-editor-scolds-seal-who-killed-bin-laden-for-not-wearing-a-mask

A deputy editor for The New York Times went after Robert O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, accusing him on Wednesday of being a “p*ssy” who is unwilling to sacrifice for others after not wearing a mask on a plane.

Dan Saltzstein quote-tweeted O’Neill, who had posted a picture of himself maskless in a plane with the words, “I’m not a p*ssy.” Behind him was a man in a USMC hat, who was wearing a mask. In response, Saltzstein said, “I don’t know this guy but: counterpoint, you might just be because you’re not willing to sacrifice and be a little uncomfortable for your fellow humans (including that marine behind you)!”

Saltzstein later deleted his tweet and clarified, “I deleted a previous version of this tweet because I broke my own rule about name-calling. So let me try again: I honor O’Neill for his sacrifices to his country and his heroism. It’s sad that he can’t extend the same for the safety of his fellow passengers.”

O’Neill also deleted his original tweet, but claimed his wife did it.

O’Neill, who claims to have fired the shots that killed al Qaeda’s leader during the May 2011 raid of his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, sparked a heated debate on Twitter with his picture, as The New York Post reported. One user told him, “You’re endangering a veteran’s life. How patriotic,” and others accused of him endangering the elderly.

In tweets also since deleted, O’Neill went off on China and the coronavirus, writing, “China told you to wear a mask. Look down… you’re wearing a mask. I’m not.”

“Make no mistake.. this ‘pandemic’ was sent to you by China,” he went on, adding, “Do you remember the complete, incompetent morons buying all of the toilet paper? They’re the ones telling you to wear masks now.”

“I’m not being rude… I’m just telling you facts,” he maintained.

O’Neill also told his many Twitter followers, “I know more about biological warfare than most of you. We were trained. These dumb ass masks do nothing. Nothing,” and insisted a bandana “does more harm than good.”

“I’m not afraid of the mob,” O’Neill eventually wrote after facing backlash. “Come get some.” He also said in a series of tweets, “There is a time to act. Who’s with me?” and “I shook thousands of hands and gave thousands of hugs this week. I flew on some planes. I’ll be alive next week.”

In May, O’Neill got into a Twitter spat with actress Alyssa Milano after she posted a picture of herself wearing a knit mask with holes in it. “There are holes in your mask, love,” O’Neill mocked, to which Milano responded, “Carbon filter inside, love.”

“Mask has a filter in it for f*ck’s sake. A carbon one. My mom makes them,” she told another user.

