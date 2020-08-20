https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/08/20/ab5-author-and-teamster-lorena-gonzalez-used-ca-assembly-resources-to-encourage-charter-schools-to-go-union/
About The Author
Related Posts
Barr Is Right to Investigate FBI Actions During 2016
April 15, 2019
Lindsey Graham Unloads On Pelosi: She ‘May Pray Privately, But She’s Orchestrated The Trial Of Holy Hell’
January 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy