Americans “can be assured” any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the U.S. will be safe, and no Bill Gates, nor the Gates Foundation, will not have anything to do with it, according to Assistant Health Secretary, Adm. Brett Giroir, to Newsmax TV.

“Last I saw, I hadn’t seen President [Donald] Trump appoint Bill Gates to any position within the administration, and I don’t think he’s ever been Senate-confirmed for anything,” Giroir, the coronavirus task force testing czar, told Thursday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“So, Bill Gates is not part of the task force. I’ve talked to him a couple times, but as far as I know, he has nothing to do with the vaccines.”

Conspiracy theorists have feared Gates, a vocal critic of Trump and his administration’s coronavirus response, was using the global COVID-19 pandemic to advance his personal and/or political agenda. Some even feared he might be worked to install technology to track people, among other nefarious allegations.

The Gates Foundation, if the Trump administration ultimately removes all U.S. funding given to the World Health Organization (WHO) as it intends, will be the No. 1 funding source for the WHO.

“The president will not allow any vaccine to be on the market to Americans that isn’t proven safe and effective, and you have all of our guarantees about that,” Giroir told host Chris Salcedo.

“We’re going to be absolutely positive the American people get quality vaccines. I will be the first one to volunteer myself to get it. I will certainly have my granddaughter get it if it’s indicated for children.

“So, I think the American people can be assured that this administration loves America, loves the the American people, and we’re going to be absolutely certain that the vaccine we offer to Americans – that we offer to Americans – is going to be the highest quality and is going to be safe and effective.”

