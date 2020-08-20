https://www.dailywire.com/news/after-maskless-selfie-delta-airlines-bans-seal-who-killed-bin-laden

Robert O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden, said Thursday that he was banned from Delta Airlines after he posted a picture of himself on one of their planes without a mask.

“I just got banned from [Delta] for posting a picture. Wow,” O’Neill tweeted.

I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) August 20, 2020

A spokesman for Delta confirmed the ban to The Daily Wire, adding, “Part of every customer’s commitment prior to traveling on Delta is the requirement to acknowledge our updated travel policies, which includes wearing a mask.”

According to their website, Delta requires masks for both employees and customers. “Delta customers and employees are required to wear a face mask, or appropriate cloth face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from the CDC,” their COVID-19 FAQ reads in part.

O’Neill was apparently referencing a since-deleted photo he tweeted Wednesday that depicted him on a Delta plane without a mask. As The Daily Wire reported, O’Neill posted the picture with the caption “I’m not a p*ssy.”

The comment stoked backlash from many users online, including from Dan Saltzstein, a New York Times deputy editor who wrote, “I don’t know this guy but: counterpoint, you might just be because you’re not willing to sacrifice and be a little uncomfortable for your fellow humans (including that marine behind you)!”

Saltzstein later deleted his tweet and honored O’Neill’s heroism and sacrifice for his country, but maintained, “It’s sad that he can’t extend the same for the safety of his fellow passengers.”

NYT editor tells the Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden that he’s not willing to sacrifice 😂😂😂 beyond parody pic.twitter.com/8OujXwkeGs — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) August 19, 2020

O’Neill later deleted the picture of himself without the mask, claiming that his wife did it.

The Daily Wire also reported:

In tweets also since deleted, O’Neill went off on China and the coronavirus, writing, “China told you to wear a mask. Look down… you’re wearing a mask. I’m not.” “Make no mistake.. this ‘pandemic’ was sent to you by China,” he went on, adding, “Do you remember the complete, incompetent morons buying all of the toilet paper? They’re the ones telling you to wear masks now.” “I’m not being rude… I’m just telling you facts,” he maintained. O’Neill also told his many Twitter followers, “I know more about biological warfare than most of you. We were trained. These dumb ass masks do nothing. Nothing,” and insisted a bandana “does more harm than good.” “I’m not afraid of the mob,” O’Neill eventually wrote after facing backlash. “Come get some.” He also said in a series of tweets, “There is a time to act. Who’s with me?” and “I shook thousands of hands and gave thousands of hugs this week. I flew on some planes. I’ll be alive next week.”

