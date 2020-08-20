https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/dncs-lgbt-caucus-omits-under-god-in-pledge-of-allegiance/

The Democratic National Convention’s LGBT Caucus on Wednesday continued the party’s trend in omitting “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance on the convention’s third night.

The omission was spotted by David Brody, the chief political analyst for CBN, who posted the video of the leader telling viewers to put their hands over their chest, and then awkwardly nodding his head in place of mentioning God.

NEW VIDEO: At the #DemocraticNationalConvention , LGBT Caucus purposely leaves out the words, “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. Watch. This now makes twice that two key constituencies of the Democratic Party have done this. See my earlier tweet about DNC Muslim Caucus pic.twitter.com/2GIDcCMq1F — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 19, 2020

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands. One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” the person said.

Brody pointed out that it was the second time a caucus left out God. A day earlier, the DNC Muslim Caucus’ Delegate A.J. Durrani also left out the part.

Critics of the party say the omissions further prove claims that a Joe Biden White House would be the harshest against religious liberties in the history of the U.S. Pastors across the country have criticized Democrat leadership of unfairly banning services while giving the green light to private businesses to operate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A prominent Black Lives Matter supporter called for the country to tear down white Jesus statues and Democrat leaders have sent police teams to break up Sunday services.

Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, has been accused of being hostile towards Catholics, which Mercedes Schlapp, a Trump campaign senior adviser, told the “Todd Starnes Show” should be “very alarming” for any person of faith.

President Trump has come to the aid of these churches and once demanded that Democrat governors reopen place of worship, or he would act.

Democrats seem to have their hands full during this year’s DNC and critics say they have yet to find their footing. It is no easy task to combine party stalwarts with young guns and the challenges are being played out each night. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., didn’t even mention Biden by name. Michelle Obama’s taping took place before Harris was announced as Biden’s running mate and her name was conspicuously left out.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., told the “Todd Starnes Show” last month that it was jarring to see some of the reaction from some Democrats in Washington, D.C., to the death of Herman Cain and agreed that there seems to be some kind of “evil going on” in the halls of Congress.

Todd Starnes, the host of the radio show, said at the time that the things being spewing out of Democrat lawmakers’ mouthes seem “downright evil.” He said it appears as though there’s a “demonic spirit” in some of the things said in D.C.

Lesko said she is a person of faith and she agreed that there is “some type of evil going on.”

“And I don’t say that lightly,” she said.

