https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-allen-west-democrats-want-to-do-to-hispanics-what-they-did-to-blacks/

Republican Party of Texas chairman Allen West gave an exclusive interview to the National File on Wednesday, where he revealed how the Democrats’ agenda would negatively impact Hispanic-Americans.

West started by addressing the impact of ongoing demographic change in the state of Texas, and whether it could impact future elections.

“[Democrats] think they can win states like Texas by having an irrational, emotional argument, which is not going to be successful,” he said.

He then discussed how there was potential for the Republican Party to continue making inroads into the Hispanic community, especially given their shared conservative social outlook.

“When you talk about demographic change, I would once again go back to when you go back to the principles and values in the Hispanic community: it is a conservative community,” he said. “They are strong with their Judaeo-Christian faith heritage, they believe in families, strong families, individual responsibility, quality education, small business entrepreneurship – a number of Medal of Honour recipients in the United States military have come from the Hispanic community, so we need to be engaging the Hispanic community and all communities based on those principles and values.”

West, an African-American himself, went on to draw a comparison with the black community as a cautionary tale to the Hispanic community.

“I will just say very simply to the Hispanic community here in the great state of Texas – look at what the policies of the progressive socialist left, the Democratic Party, has done to my community, the black community,” he continued.

He noted how Democratic policies had destroyed the culture and family structure of the black community in America.

“We were once a very strong community, strong with faith, strong with family, strong with education, individual responsibility – now look at what the policies of the left have done to those major urban population centers,” West added.

“So the Hispanic community needs to understand, as the black community is being leapfrogged – now the Hispanic community is the second largest community in the country – the Democrats are going to do to the Hispanic community exactly what they did to our community,” he continued.

He then noted how the Democrats’ destructive pro-abortion policies have impacted his own community.

“The black community only makes up 13% of the population of the United States of America but yet we make up 35% of the murders of unborn babies in the United States of America, thanks to an organisation called Planned Parenthood, which has almost 73% of their clinics in minority communities – an organisation that was founded by a white supremacist and a racist,” he concluded.

Planned Parenthood was founded by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenicist with widely known discriminatory views towards African-Americans.

