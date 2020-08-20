https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/20/alyssa-high-horse-milano-honestly-cant-figure-out-why-anyone-would-be-a-republican-gets-brutally-schooled-by-black-republicans/

Alyssa Milano is so full of love, and that’s why she’s a Democrat.

I’m honestly not sure why anyone would be a Republican.#IAmADemocrat because I believe in love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 20, 2020

She believes in love.

Because you know, anyone who votes for Republicans clearly does not.

Alyssa was in for a rude awakening, especially from Black Republicans:

As a black man it’s hard to believe so many people are willing to vote for Joe Biden. A man so worried at the thought of his kids going to school with mine. A man who bragged about sponsoring the bill that incarcerated millions that just needed a second chance. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) August 20, 2020

Joe Biden has also told Black Americans ‘they ain’t black’ if they don’t vote for him … remember when he said poor kids were as smart as white kids?

Good times.

But LOVE and stuff.

President @realDonaldTrump has done more for middle- and working-class Americans in 3.5 years than all other presidents combined over the past 3 decades. He has restored American sovereignty, economic growth, and US military strength. He is the greatest president of all time ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) August 20, 2020

Seems like a lot of good reasons to be a Republican to us.

Democrats is a party full of hate that sells fear and racism to their base. They hate America and supports domestic terrorism. You need to start paying better attention to what’s going on — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) August 20, 2020

She really does.

Or she should stop trying to be political … one or the other.

Do you mean the “love” the Democrats showed when they rode around in white hoods and lynched blacks? OR Do you mean the “love” the Democrats show when they support the murder of millions of babies? I’m just trying to understand how the Democrat party is the party of “love”.. — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) August 20, 2020

The party that has burned down buildings and destroyed statues … that is actively working to keep children out of school which is a HUGE inequity issue.

But hey, love and stuff.

Speak to my black parents, they also believe in love, and have been Republicans for decades. — ☩🌹Violet Irwin🌹☩ (@VioletIrwin76) August 20, 2020

Ouch.

Look at all that love.

Overwhelming amounts of love.

Others chimed in as well.

Hi @Alyssa_Milano I’m a @GOP Precinct Committeeman who goes find homeless Veterans and hungry neighbors under a bridge spending $50+ a day on them, ask @kelliwardaz. And we’re not the ones interested in abortion and higher taxes, if you want to get into the cupid fight. pic.twitter.com/mvU8m9HyfA — John Sullivan the Real Deal With The Real Spiel (@Survivor_JohnS) August 20, 2020

So hateful.

because we believe life begins at conception

lower taxes

smaller govt

capitalism

America First for starters — StanningForWoods (@woods_account) August 20, 2020

Life begins at conception?!

The nerve!

“We could give you a few reasons.” – Former Slaves — In Pursuit of Truth (@IPOT1776) August 20, 2020

And ouch.

Serious ouch.

I love when people talk about love by alluding to their moral superiority over anyone who thinks differently than them. — Hotel Somebody ✌🏼❤️🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@HotelSomebody) August 20, 2020

This. Alyssa implies only Democrats believe in love.

It’s gross.

And hateful, ironically enough.

Yeah, those are love riots in our cities right now cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/D3MXLfN1Al — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 20, 2020

I’m honestly not sure why anyone cares what @Alyssa_Milano thinks — Amy Durkin (@amyldurkin) August 20, 2020

Fair point.

Our bad.

***

