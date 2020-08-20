https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-slams-trump-democrat-nomination-acceptance-speech-vows-end-season-darkness-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden formally accepted the Democrat nomination on Thursday night from the Chase Center in Delaware.

“It’s with great honor and humility I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America,” said Biden.

Angry Biden slammed President Trump and vowed to end the ‘season of darkness.’

“Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He’s failed to protect us. He’s failed to protect America. And my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable,” he said.

Biden also criticized Trump’s Coronavirus response and claimed he has a plan to miraculously rid the planet of Covid — Biden once again called for an unconstitutional mandatory nationwide mask mandate.

Joe Biden stands for nothing. His entire message is anti-Trump.

Joe Biden has adopted far left ideas from the Marxists who control the Democrat party and tonight he lied through his teeth in an effort to sound like a ‘moderate Democrat.’

“Character is on the ballot, compassion is on the ballot, decency, science, democracy, they’re all on the ballot,” he said.

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden: “It’s with great honor and humility I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America.” Full #DemConvention video here: https://t.co/lshxR0cdBt pic.twitter.com/3wUEhruVyY — CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2020

