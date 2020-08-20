https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) – It’s official: Apple is the first US-listed company to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization.

Shares of the technology giant rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 on Wednesday to reach the milestone.

The oil giant Saudi Aramco is the only other publicly listed company to have reached a $2 trillion market cap. It broke the threshold in December, one day after its record-setting initial public offering.

Apple’s market-value record comes as major US equity indexes are near all-time highs. They’ve rallied sharply from a multiyear low in March, fueled by a flood of Federal Reserve stimulus, expectations of a successful coronavirus vaccine, and hopes of a new economic relief package.

This isn’t the first time Apple has broken a market-cap record. In August 2018, it became the first US company to reach a market value of $1 trillion. Since then, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google’s parent, Alphabet, have also crossed the $1 trillion threshold.

TRENDING: New state mandate requires doctor’s note to go mask-free in public

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

