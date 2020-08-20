https://nypost.com/2020/08/20/army-investigating-soldiers-who-appeared-in-uniform-at-dnc/

The Army announced it has launched an investigation into how two uniformed soldiers appeared on camera during the televised roll-call vote at the Democratic National Convention.

The two service members, who are assigned to the Army Reserve’s 9th Mission Support Command, raised concerns that they had violated Defense Department rules after they were seen standing with delegates from American Samoa during the state roll call.

The Pentagon strictly forbids uniformed personnel from appearing at political engagements as part of its longstanding effort to keep the military as apolitical as possible.

Both soldiers were in their camouflage uniforms and black masks as two delegates from the territory announced their votes for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In a statement to The Post on Thursday, Lt. Col. Emanuel Ortiz confirmed the investigation, saying, “Wearing a uniform to a partisan political event like this is prohibited.

“The Army follows the Department of Defense’s longstanding and well-defined policy regarding political campaigns and elections to avoid the perception of DoD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of any political candidate, campaign or cause.”

Ortiz went on to offer some examples of prohibited political activities, including “campaigning for a candidate, soliciting contributions, marching in a partisan parade and wearing the uniform to a partisan event.”

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa called the service members’ appearance in the segment an “oversight.”

“Each state was asked to highlight issues and values that matter most and the American Samoa delegation wanted to highlight their commitment to military service when they filmed their segment,” she said Wednesday.

