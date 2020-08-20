https://justthenews.com/government/congress/postmaster-general-dejoy-tells-congress-mail-ballots-will-continue-be-agency?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy emphatically declared Friday that the U.S. Postal Service will prioritize and deliver mail-in ballots on time during the fall election during a contentious Senate hearing where Democrats fretted his cost-cutting reforms might hamper voting.

“As we head into this election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time. This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and election day,” DeJoy testified to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Oversight Committee.

He also praised postal employees for having “demonstrated extraordinary commitment for our mission throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In every community in America we continue to work to keep our employees and customers safe as we fulfill our essential role depending medications, benefit checks and financial statements the public depends upon.”

Critics of the cost-saving measures, which DeJoy said earlier this week that he suspended until after the November elections, have also created speculation that he’s acting in response to President Trump’s opposition to states mailing unsolicited ballots from information on voter rolls.

“I have never spoken to the president about the Postal Service other than to congratulate me when I accepted the position,” DeJoy, a Trump donor and former logistics executive, said in response to tough questions from Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

DeJoy also told the committee that he has not discussed the matter with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

