https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/watch-under-god-skipped-pledge-allegiance-least-two-democratic-convention-meetings

David Brody, the host of the Just the News podcast “The Pod’s Honest Truth,” has reported on two instances during Democratic National Convention events in which individuals omitted the words “under God” while reciting the pledge of allegiance.

One of the omissions came during a video that was labeled “DNC Caucus and Council Meeting: Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly.” In the video AJ Durrani can be heard reciting the pledge and skipping over the two words.

The other instance came in a video labeled as a “DNC LGBTQ Caucus Meeting”—Dr. Marisa Richmond can be heard audibly pausing during the portion of the pledge that normally includes the words “under God.”

President Trump earlier this month blasted rival Joe Biden, claiming that the presidential candidate opposes God.

“He’s going to do things that nobody ever, would ever think even possible because he’s following the radical left agenda: Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hut God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy,” Trump said about Biden, who is a Catholic.

