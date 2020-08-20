https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/audio-goodyear-training-session-reveals-zero-tolerance-policy/

(WKBN.COM) – “Democrat. Republican. Trump. Biden. Sanders. Whatever. That will no longer be allowed in the plant.”

New audio from a training session at a Goodyear plant in Topeka sheds more light on a conversation with employees about the company’s zero-tolerance policy.

A photo leaked from the meeting had a list of what was acceptable and unacceptable at the workplace, but the new audio gives more context to that conversation.

WIBW obtained that recording.

The meeting references racial graffiti in the locker room. “Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” the speaker on the recording said during the meeting. “However if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

TRENDING: James Woods uses Michelle Obama clip from 2013 to hit back against her DNC speech

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

