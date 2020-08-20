https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/bait-switch-changed-covid-conversation/

(OFF-GUARDIAN) – Do you remember five months ago? Normally I wouldn’t ask, but the world is moving incredibly fast these days.

Do you remember that it was predicted that covid19 would kill literally millions of people?

Do you remember that hospitals were going to be over-run with patients and our struggling medical infrastructure was going to collapse under their weight?

Do you remember that locking down global society was the only way to prevent this disaster? That we had to do it, regardless of how much damage it did to the livelihoods and security of countless millions of people?

Read the full story ›

The post Bait-&-Switch: How they’ve changed the Covid conversation appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

