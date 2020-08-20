https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/20/barack-obama-fights-for-himself/
RUSH: I think, folks, the internal polling the Democrats have… I think this week has been a disaster for ’em, and I think you can see it in the analysis if you just watch Fox and take a look at the pro-Biden, pro-Kamala Harris commentariat that they have there, particularly last night. I am telling you, the commentariat on Fox last night was unified in their being mystified over Obama’s speech.
“What was that?”
Everybody thinks this guy comes with the sharpest crease in his slacks, and this guy is smarter than anybody in the room. He’s gonna deign to be with us even though we don’t even deserve to be seen in the same light as Barack Obama. And then he comes and delivers that sidewinder that just seems childishly personal. But it is, folks. Let me tell you something.
Barack Obama in that speech last night was fighting for himself. If Trump wins in November, the investigations will go on. The investigations will go on. They will disclose the treachery that Obama engaged in in trying to destroy Michael Flynn and Biden. They will disclose the treachery that Obama authorized to protect Hillary Clinton with Comey running interference and with the setup of Trump and the spying of Trump.
This has to be stopped. Obama last night, he knew full well what’s at stake here. If Biden wins, Obama knows he’s off the hook. He’s desperate, and you could tell it. He was so personal with his hatred for Trump — and let me tell you, there’s a lot of jealousy. Because Trump, in three years, took this country to places Obama told everybody we couldn’t go anymore.
“We just can’t do it. America’s best days are behind us,” and do not argue with me on this. He did say those words! He over time, time and again — not just him, members of his administration were trying to set us all up. “Look, America’s best days may be behind us. Ehhhh, you know, we have a new era of decline. Lower your expectations!”
It was done on purpose to try to achieve global government.