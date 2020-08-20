https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/20/becket-adams-offers-a-more-fitting-alternate-headline-for-the-nations-plea-to-planned-parenthood-not-to-cancel-margaret-sanger/

Last month we told you that Planned Parenthood of Greater New York announced plans to remove Margaret Sanger’s name from its Manhattan clinic because of her ties to the eugenics movement.

Planned Parenthood starting to put some distance between the organization and its founder had the super-progressives at The Nation trying to get everybody to pump the breaks on attempts to cancel Sanger:

The DC Examiner’s Becket Adams had a better way to frame what The Nation was trying to say:

That’s a much more accurate way to look at it!

Unfortunately that’s a necessary clarification.

