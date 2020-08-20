https://nypost.com/2020/08/20/tara-reade-democrats-complicit-in-ignoring-biden-claims/

Joe Biden’s sexual assault accuser Tara Reade on Thursday accused the Democratic Party of “gaslighting” survivors by mishandling her claims and said the four-day convention had been “traumatizing” to watch, according to a Fox News report.

The California woman who went public in March with allegations that Biden shoved her against a wall and forcibly penetrated her with his fingers at a Capitol Hill office building in 1993 said she would also speak at the Republican National Convention if invited.

“They’re pretending that they’re the upholders of the ‘Me Too’ like a shield but meanwhile, some of their main Democratic elites, some of the main powerful people involved with the party are actually perpetrators themselves,” Reade, 56, told the publication.

“And frankly, I think the Democratic National Committee is complicit because they’re not just ignoring it. They’re participating in it … and enabling those perpetrators,” she continued.

In an interview with The Post last week, Reade also demanded to know why former President Bill Clinton — another Democrat accused of sexual assault — had been given a top speaking slot, calling the move “unconscionable.”

“It is unconscionable that Bill Clinton is a main speaker, and this is coming from someone who voted for him. This is coming from a multi-generational Democrat,” she said, maintaining that Clinton is a sexual predator.

Juanita Broaddrick, the woman who maintains Clinton raped her in 1978 in Arkansas, told The Post she too was disappointed by the ex-president’s speaking slot.

“This leaves no doubt the Democrats are the party of rape apologists and enablers. There are no words to express my profound revulsion at their decision,” Broaddrick told The Post.

Both Clinton and Biden have denied the accusations.

Reade disappeared from the headlines after lobbing the shocking allegations at Biden, which allies of the Democratic now-nominee said were totally out of character.

“I lost everything coming forward. I lost my work, housing, money, everything because I spoke out against one of the most powerful members of the Democratic Party,” she told Fox News.

It’s not implausible that Reade might be invited to the RNC after President Trump met with Broaddrick and other Clinton accusers in 2016 before taking the debate stage with the former president’s wife, Hillary Clinton.

