A campaign adviser for Joe Biden has dismissed President Donald Trump’s attack ad targeting the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, as a “conspiracy theory,” that “didn’t stick.”

The Trump campaign released a new ad on Thursday targeting Biden and his son, highlighting a 2013 trip the two took to Beijing, and accusing Hunter Biden of using trying to leverage his father’s position into lucrative financial deals.

Symone Sanders, a senior Biden campaign adviser, dismissed the ad in an interview with Politico as rehashing “a conspiracy theory cooked up by Rudy Giuliani,” Trump’s personal attorney.

“The Trump campaign is reupping these attacks because they’ve yet to find anything that sticks,” Sanders said. “The Ukraine did not stick. Saying that Vice President Biden was corrupt didn’t stick. Saying he’s not all the way there didn’t stick. So they really haven’t found an attack that’s been able to penetrate … down to the American people.”

She added that if elected, Biden would put in place strict rules to prevent members of his family from profiting off his position, and that none of his children would serve in his administration, in an apparent hit at Trump for appointing his daughter and son-in-law as senior White House advisers.

“A Biden administration will uphold the policies that the Obama-Biden administration as it relates to really ensuring that we’re not crossing lines here,” Sanders said. “There was a very high ethics bar in the Obama-Biden White House.

