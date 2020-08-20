https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-just-lost-cant-form-sentences-cant-complete-thought-says-barack-obamas-wh-doctor-video/

Democrats are attempting to foist a senile man, clearly failing in his mental capacities on the American people.

And the Democrats’ fake news mainstream media is expecting you to vote for this senile man for US president.

But not everybody is buying this outrageous lie.

Barack Obama’s former White House doctor is speaking out on the Joe Biden charade.

Former White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson jabbed senile Joe Biden in a new book by Donald Trump, Jr.

Via The Washington Examiner:

The chief White House doctor to former President Barack Obama is worried about the mental health and stamina of former Vice President Joe Biden, suggesting that “something is not right” with the Democratic presidential nominee. “The best way I can describe him every time I see him is that he’s just lost,” said Dr. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician to Obama and President Trump. “I won’t make any particular diagnosis about dementia. … But what I will say is that something is not right,” added the retired Navy rear admiral who recently won a House GOP primary in Texas. And it is getting so bad that he is “not comfortable” with Biden being commander in chief. “I’m not,” he said of the top Democrat, set to be nominated by the Democratic Party for president on Thursday.

