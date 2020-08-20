https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/08/20/tara-reade-says-speaker-lineup-at-dnc-shows-dem-party-is-enabling-rape-culture-and-snubbing-victims-962604

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE.

Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade is calling out the Democratic National Committee for enabling a “rape culture” in the political party along with its “complicity” in gaslighting sexual assault survivors. Giving Bill Clinton a speaking slot at the presidential nominating convention adds insult to injury.

The lifelong Democrat, who says she’s been harassed and threatened online as well as being financially impoverished after coming forward in March, even expressed a willingness to speak at the RNC event next week.

In an interview with Fox News, Reade expressed her dismay about how the hypocritical Democrats, as their mostly virtual DNC event unfolded this week and wraps up on Thursday night with Biden’s acceptance speech, have deliberately evaded her allegation against the party’s presidential standard-bearer. She describing watching the party heap praise on Biden as a “traumatizing” experience.

“I’ve communicated with other people who are watching this who had very visceral reactions to what’s happening and how sexual assault survivors. … We’re being gaslighted, right, collectively. They’re pretending that they’re the upholders of the ‘Me Too’ like a shield but meanwhile, some of their main Democratic elites, some of the main powerful people involved with the party, are actually perpetrators themselves. And it’s this denial, collective denial and gaslighting of survivors, that’s been so concerning to me.

“And frankly, I think the Democratic National Committee is complicit because they’re not just ignoring it. They’re participating in it … and enabling those perpetrators.

Including Bill Clinton in the program (who Juanita Broaddrick has accused the ex-president of raping her in a Little Rock hotel room in April 1978 when he was running for Arkansas governor) is “pretty unconscionable” and “slap in the face of survivors,” Tara Reade declared, without mentioning in the interview any specific incident that Clinton was allegedly involved in.

“I’m a sexual assault survivor, so to me, what the speaker lineup showed is kind of like a thumb in all of our faces. It was … really disappointing. Rape culture in the United States is thriving under the Democratic Party. I feel that they are not only enabling but they are allowing that behavior to continue just by virtue of who they lined up as speakers who have credible sexual assault and harassment allegations against them and I feel like there’s an abandonment of the voices that are trying to be heard that really wanted systemic change.”

Reade claims that Joe Biden allegedly sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she was an aide in the then-Delaware Senator’s Capitol Hill office. Biden has denied this allegation.

By trying to discredit her or downplay the story for ideological reasons, left-wing journalists have hypocritically abandoned their support for the #MeToo or #BelieveAllWomen movement, she implied.

“Many of those so-called feminist writers have just left me standing alone. And it’s been isolating and frightening and heartbreaking.”

“What I find really astounding has been the hypocrisy around the sexual assault and sexual harassment that I brought forth. When there were Republicans being accused of that, the media and the reaction from the Democratic Party was quite different and quite aggressive and quite hostile to the perpetrator, potential perpetrator before it was even investigated. In my case, the hostility was directed right towards, and I was basically silenced and erased by using classism and so on.

Fox News noted that neither the Biden camp nor the DNC has as yet responded to Reade’s assessment.

As far as speaking at the GOP convention if invited, Tara Reade explained that she would be “more than happy to do so…I think survivors need a voice and I would be humbled and honored to help raise and lift that voice if that’s possible,” she explained, adding that sexual assault is a “nonpartisan issue.”

Earlier in August 2020, Reade called upon the media to question Biden running mate Kamala Harris about her allegation against Joe, but no one in the media apparently took her up on it. Reade also recalled how the U.S. Senator from California and would-be VP demonized Brett Kavanaugh over unfounded, last-minute allegations of misbehavior during his contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

