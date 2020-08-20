https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/20/black-man-who-attacked-white-portland-driver-has-long-criminal-history/

The Black Lives Matter rioter who was caught on-camera viciously assaulting a White driver in Portland already has an extensive criminal history, according to the New York Post.

25-year-old Marquise Love had been arrested seven times over the course of the last eight years, with some of the charges including domestic assault and theft, according to records released by the sheriff’s office of Washington County.

His most recent crime was “domestic assault and domestic harassment” in 2017, a charge for which he ultimately wasn’t prosecuted. Other charges dating as far back as 2012 include “interfering with public transportation,” “driving without a valid license,” and multiple probation violations.

In the video that has since gone viral, Love is the one who delivers the most brutal blows to Adam Haner, a White man who, according to witnesses, attempted to stop a mugging that was being carried out against another man by Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters.

After the rioters began chasing Haner, he jumped into his truck and attempted to flee, only to crash a few blocks away. Haner was then dragged out of his car by Love and other rioters, who repeatedly threw him to the ground, punched him, and kicked him before Love charged up from behind and gave him a roundhouse kick to the head, knocking him unconscious to the pavement. Haner can be seen with a deep gash on the back of his head as other bystanders begin attending to him, while Love and other BLM rioters can be seen looting his truck.

Haner was eventually taken to the hospital and, after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, was released days later. A GoFundMe set up for Haner has already raised over $100,000 for his medical costs and repair costs for his truck, while Love is still on the run and being hunted by authorities.

