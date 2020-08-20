https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-trump-supporter-wilmington-delaware-comes-joe-biden-never-seen-biden-visit-black-community-lies-video/

This is incredible.

A black Trump supporter in Biden’s town of Wilmington, Delaware came out against Joe Biden.

The young black man said that he lives across the street from the projects and he has never seen Biden visit the black community ever in his life.

“Joe Biden doesn’t do nothing here…I live across the street from the projects and I have never seen Joe Biden a day in my life — NEVER! It’s lies!” he said.

“Donald Trump is the change for us,” he said.

WATCH:

This is incredible. This black Trump supporter in Wilmington, Delaware (Joe’s hometown) has come out against Joe Biden, Saying he has NEVER seen him visit the black community in his own town. Joe is a fraud! RT! pic.twitter.com/OWIgif2tzj — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 21, 2020

