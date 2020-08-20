https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/hold-breaking-judge-accepts-sentence-actress-loughlin-serve-two-months?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

TV actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced Friday to two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California.

She paid the money with fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, who was sentenced to five months.

Giannulli was purportedly more involved in the scheme, which included rigged test scores and bogus athletic records.

Loughlin and Giannulli last year pleaded guilty to the charges.

They were sentenced in separate hearings held via video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good,” Laughlin told the judge, according to the Associated Press.

