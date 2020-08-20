https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-steve-bannon-arrested-charged-conspiracy-commit-wire-fraud/

Steve Bannon was arrested today and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Stuart Varney announced the charges and said it had something to do with the border wall.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Steve and his team for comment.

But it smells like a deep state hit.

We will updated when we get more information.

UPDATE: Bannon and three others were arrested for their work on We Build the Wall!

The Hill reported:

Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea allegedly defrauded donors of the online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall,” which raised more than $25 million, the office said. The four defendants are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon. “As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. They are facing charges including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

