Earlier this month, a judge in Dallas reversed a decision in the case of James Younger, an 8-year-old boy whose mother believes he is trans and should be feminized through social and hormonal intervention. James’s father, who disagrees, has now lost control over his son’s upbringing and medical care.

Also this month, Netflix began promoting Cuties, the story of an 11-year-old girl who “starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions” by joining a provocative dance group. The promotional shots feature prepubescent girls in revealing clothes, twerking and staring sultrily into the camera. Netflix has since apologized, though in a half-hearted sort of way and not even for the content of the movie itself.