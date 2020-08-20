https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/carol-burnett-addition-substance-abuse-rehab/2020/08/20/id/983128

Carol Burnett is requesting legal guardianship of her grandson due to her daughter’s “severe substance abuse and addiction issues.”

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the legendary comedian and her husband, Brian Miller, are requesting that they be appointed as temporary guardians for 14-year-old Dylan in order to provide him with care, maintenance and support that he may not necessarily receive from his mother, Erin Hamilton, and father, Kurt West.

In her filing, Burnett said: “Throughout her adult life, and since Dylan’s birth, Erin has suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues. In the past 19 years, Erin has been in and out of rehabilitation centers and has been institutionalized a total of eight times for a minimum of 30 days each time.”

Burnett further explained that West was also struggling with addiction and was unable to provide Dylan with proper care after recently checking in to a rehabilitation center.

“Dylan’s living environment has long been unstable, unpredictable, and unhealthy for a child,” the documents read.

According to Burnett, her daughter had attempted suicide in July. Her family called the Los Angeles Police Department for a wellness check and Erin was placed on a “51/50 hold for suicidality and drug use.”

Burnett added that she would be able to prioritize Dylan’s needs.

“Carol is Dylan’s maternal grandmother and Brian is Carol’s husband of nearly twenty years,” the filing reads. “Although Brian is not Dylan’s biological grandfather, he has known Dylan for Dylan’s entire life and loves him like his grandson. Proposed Co-Guardians have always had a close relationship with Dylan and they have financially supported him for the entirety of his life. This financial support includes providing for his medical insurance, dental insurance, educational needs, as well as his basic living and housing expenses.”

