Dems, stand down! Cher has a plan to fix the Post Office:

She’s serious, y’all:

So serious, in fact, that she started calling up individual branches but was told that, for some reason, the USPS doesn’t let anyone just waltz off the street and handle mail:

To be honest, we would watch a reality show of Cher working at a post office. Make it happen, Hollywood:

