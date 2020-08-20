https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/20/cher-attempts-to-personally-save-the-post-office-stymied-by-silly-post-office-rules-and-regulations/

Dems, stand down! Cher has a plan to fix the Post Office:

Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

She’s serious, y’all:

NO,IM NO KIDDING…COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

So serious, in fact, that she started calling up individual branches but was told that, for some reason, the USPS doesn’t let anyone just waltz off the street and handle mail:

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

To be honest, we would watch a reality show of Cher working at a post office. Make it happen, Hollywood:

IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME

WITH POST OFFICE 🙄 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

