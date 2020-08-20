https://menrec.com/cnns-jake-tapper-called-out-after-comments-of-him-ripping-usps-for-severe-incompetence-surfaces/

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, a warrior for the merits of mail-in voting, is being called out for an old tweet in which he excoriates the United States Postal Service (USPS) over their “severe incompetence.” jake tapper usps

The hypocrisy was pointed out by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) who retweeted Tapper's frustration with the USPS in 2014 and captioned it simply with a wide-eyed emoji.

"Hey @USPS – who do I talk to there to try to solve a problem caused by your severe incompetence?" the fuming anchor wrote. "Your phones aren't even set up right."

Hard to believe Tapper is the same guy pushing for mail-in voting during a pandemic when they – by his own admission – couldn't even operate their phones correctly just a few short years ago, sans COVID.

The man who wants the fate of the country decided by the USPS personally experienced their “severe incompetence.”

Jake the Hypocrite

Granted, anybody's personal experience can be different than what they believe a company or government entity might be capable of for others.

We get it.

But do you think for one second CNN and their lackeys would allow a comment like this from President Trump's past slide if he were seemingly contradicting his own words today?

Of course not.

Tapper defended himself by throwing a bit of a social media temper tantrum in response to Gosar.

"If you're interested in my criticisms of the Postal Service from 2014, congressman, you should take a listen to my reporting in 2020 about the government's failings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote. "It's far more important and it's killing your constituents."

We'll take 'Two Things That Have Nothing to do With Each Other' for $1,000, Alex.

Followers weren’t exactly buying Tapper’s attempt at yelling ‘Squirrel!’ to divert attention from his old tweet.

"Just take the 'L,'" one person wrote.

Another added, "The Tapper from a decade ago would be hitting his head on his desk if he saw the 2020 Tapper."

If you're interested in my criticisms of the Postal Service from 2014, congressman, you should take a listen to my reporting in 2020 about the government's failings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. It's far more important and it's killing your constituents. https://t.co/7c6s50ENAq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 17, 2020

Jake – USPS Warrior jake tapper usps

Gosar’s calling out of Tapper’s old tweet wouldn’t even be a necessity if it weren’t for the anchor’s vociferous defense of using the USPS for mail-in voting.

“There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud,” Tapper told White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a heated exchange this past weekend.

Notice how they always couch their defense with the ‘widespread’ descriptor? There aren’t any widespread bank robberies either, Jacob, but it still kind of sucks for the bank and their customers when it happens.

Tapper recently shared a quote from Retired Navy Adm. Bill McRaven which read: “It is not hyperbole to say that the future of the country could depend on those remarkable men and women who brave the elements to bring us our mail and deliver our vote.”

Which, of course, is complete hyperbole.

Tapper also retweeted this from a colleague:

“It’s a shame. It’s hypocrisy. He’s making false & unfounded assertions there’s widespread fraud, when there’s no evidence. He’s making a false distinction b/t mail-in & absentee voting when they’re the same thing. His own legal filings admit they’re the same.” NC AG @JoshStein_ — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 17, 2020

Even Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, no fan of the President, admitted the White House may have a point when it comes to fraud concerns.

“Hear me out for a minute. Isn’t it possible that the president really has a point here?” Wallace pondered.

“As I mentioned earlier, there were 33 million either absentee or mail-in ballots in 2016. If we have double that or triple that, isn’t there a pretty good chance that we will have a mess, at the least,” he asked. “And yes, possibly fraud?”

One would certainly think so. Especially for a USPS which Tapper himself has described as ‘severely incompetent.’

