Everybody knows that when it comes to the entertainment industry, their Democrat leanings can’t and won’t be denied. But does that make any difference on election days? CNN commentator Keith Boykin seems to think so:

How are Billie Eilish, John Legend, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross and the Chicks at the #DemConvention gonna compete with the star power of Scott Baio and Chuck Woolery at the Republican Convention? pic.twitter.com/49dyZg2Ntn — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 20, 2020

That approach, however, doesn’t always equal election victory, and we don’t even have to go back four years to find an example:

You guys had celebrities at your convention in 2016 too. https://t.co/BTlRKTHtnV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020

And all those celebrities in 2016 got them 2nd place. https://t.co/tm6SMQNfr1 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 20, 2020

That seems to have escaped the notice of many Dems.

Like when Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Jay Z and Beyoncé won it for Hillary in 2016? 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 20, 2020

You’re clueless if you think rich Hollywood elites have any sway over voters…just ask Hillary — MauryO (@MauryO) August 20, 2020

In 2016 Hillary had Beyoncé, JayZ, J. Cole, Chance the Rapper and Big Sean perform in Cleveland but she still lost Ohio. Conventions and entertainers don’t help you win elections. — Sharon (@SBroadie) August 20, 2020

You also had all the cool celebrities in 2016. https://t.co/BmGXY4qGae — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 20, 2020

I hear you were one Billie Eilish appearance away from winning Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in 2016. https://t.co/3XeMlpxrIa — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 20, 2020

But the Dems are hoping doing the same thing will turn out differently this time.

Once again, nothing learned from 2016. https://t.co/sqlLJyfnWB — Wonderbeard (@WonderbeardShow) August 20, 2020

The Trump campaign is counting on that.

