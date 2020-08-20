https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/convicted-rapist-torturer-killer-squeezed-victims-testicles-pliers-speaks-dnc-impactful-community-leader/

Satan’s party.

The DNC this week welcomed convicted rapist, torturer and killer Donna Hylton to speak to their supporters. Democrats introduced Hylton as an “impactful community leaders.”

Hylton squeezed her victim’s testicles with pliers before he was murdered.

She’s a good Democrat.

Did anyone notice listed under the DNC’s “America’s most impactful community leaders” was Donna Hylton?🤔 She’s a classy 55-year-old woman convicted for the kidnapping, rape, torture and murder of a 62-year-old Long Island real estate broker in 1986.🤦‍♂️https://t.co/9jbxC8ZcSE — Thomas (@djt12029471) August 20, 2020

The American Thinker reported:

The digital Democratic National Convention kicked off this week with a pre-recorded video of "America's most impactful community leaders" reading the preamble to America's Constitution. The various participants, mostly Democratic politicians and party activists, might be alarmed to learn that their segment featured Donna Hylton, a 55-year-old Jamaican woman convicted for the kidnapping, rape, torture, and murder of a 62-year-old Long Island real estate broker in 1986… …Before receiving accolades for her work as an "impactful community leader," Donna Hylton and her gang of prostitutes had drugged real estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo, brought him to their Harlem apartment, and subjected him to a three week torture session which included starvation, beatings, burnings, and various forms of sexual torture leading to a gruesome murder. Hylton had raped Vigliarolo with a three-foot metal rod, later laughing it off, quipping "he was a homo anyway." Hylton had demanded ransom from the victim's friend, planning on spending her cut on professional photos to launch a career in modeling. She was paroled in 2012, having served 26 years in prison. Out of prison, Donna Hylton quickly found work as a Democrat activist, joining the Coalition for Women Prisoners and advocating for the early release of convicted prisoners, specifically women and minorities.

Read the rest here.

