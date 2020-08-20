https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/court-documents-us-district-southern-district-new-york-charges-steve-bannon-brian-kolfage-etc/

We Build the Wall founder at the US southern border where he completed his first private section of wall.

Thursday started out as a DREAM DAY for the American left.

US Attorney Audrey Strauss from the Southern District of New York pressed charges against Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

Andrew is Steve Bannon’s assistant.

Steve is a businessman.

US Attorney Audrey Strauss replaced crooked US Attorney Geoffrey Berman as US Attorney in the Southern District of New York after Berman refused to leave his post and was fired by AG Bill Barr.

The charges were perfectly planned. They come on the last night of the tragic DNC with Joe Biden. And they come five days before the RNC Convention opens next week in North Carolina.

The far left and their media cohorts have been dreaming for this day for years.

And now Steve Bannon and Brian Kolfage, the man who built two private sections of border wall, were arrested on the same day!

We are still waiting to hear more from Steve and Brian.

Here is the court document.

u.s. v. Brian Kolfage Steph… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

We will update our report when we hear more.

