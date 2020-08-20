Former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann is slated to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), which the teenager claimed has angered Democrats.

Sandmann, who was viciously smeared as a bigot and a bully by the mainstream media in January 2019 for out-of-context video clips, argued that the Left’s anger stems from the teen’s chance to finally “testify about the media” to the public.

“The left is mad I decided to speak because it’ll be the first time I testify about the media,” the teen posted to social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The left is mad I decided to speak because it’ll be the first time I testify about the media. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) August 19, 2020

Eric Trump, replied to Sandmann in support: “Go get them! We are proud of you!!!”

Go get them! We are proud of you!!! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 19, 2020

The Trump campaign and RNC officials confirmed to Breitbart News on Monday that Sandmann will be speaking at the convention.

Last January, the media smeared Sandmann and some of his classmates over misleading video footage that went viral online concerning Covington students interacting with activists in Washington, D.C. The mainstream media framed out-of-context clips in a way that painted Sandmann and other the other teen boys as aggressors and harassers. In reality, the full context showed the boys as the ones being confronted and harassed.

The Daily Wire recapped the incident and aftermath as follows: