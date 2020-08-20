https://www.dailywire.com/news/covington-kid-nick-sandmann-heres-why-the-left-is-mad-im-speaking-at-rnc
Former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann is slated to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), which the teenager claimed has angered Democrats.
Sandmann, who was viciously smeared as a bigot and a bully by the mainstream media in January 2019 for out-of-context video clips, argued that the Left’s anger stems from the teen’s chance to finally “testify about the media” to the public.
“The left is mad I decided to speak because it’ll be the first time I testify about the media,” the teen posted to social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Eric Trump, replied to Sandmann in support: “Go get them! We are proud of you!!!”
The Trump campaign and RNC officials confirmed to Breitbart News on Monday that Sandmann will be speaking at the convention.
Last January, the media smeared Sandmann and some of his classmates over misleading video footage that went viral online concerning Covington students interacting with activists in Washington, D.C. The mainstream media framed out-of-context clips in a way that painted Sandmann and other the other teen boys as aggressors and harassers. In reality, the full context showed the boys as the ones being confronted and harassed.
The Daily Wire recapped the incident and aftermath as follows:
Following the 2019 March for Life, Sandmann and his classmates were harassed and called racially-charged names by Black Hebrew Israelite activists while waiting for their bus back to Kentucky. Native American activist Nathan Phillips then confronted Sandmann, who tried to deescalate the situation. In an out-of-context clip that quickly went viral, however, the media claimed it was Sandmann who was harassing Phillips.
“Rather than being the harassers, the boys were harassed by radical racial activist group Black Hebrew Israelites, which has been designated a ‘hate group‘ by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, who hurled racist and homophobic insults at the students,” The Daily Wire reported last January. “After hysterical critics called for the doxxing of the boys, some even encouraging violence against them, Sandmann issued a lengthy account of the incident that aligns far more with the full video footage than Phillips’ widely reported account.”
Following the incident, Sandmann took legal action against legacy media giants over their participation in smearing the boy.
As reported by The Daily Wire last month, Sandmann settled its $250 million defamation lawsuit with The Washington Post.
Additionally, CNN settled a $275 million lawsuit from Sandmann back in January.
However, the stigma created by the media giants remains.
Earlier this year, journalist Lara Logan returned with Sandmann to the Lincoln Memorial, where the interaction with Phillips took place.
“As we stood there, people began to stare at Nick and it became uncomfortable,” Logan reported. “He was mindful of the death threats and bomb threats against him, his home and [his attorney Todd McMurtry]. So we decided to leave. The long looks followed us on the way.”
“Does that happen all the time?” the former “60 Minutes” journalist asked Sandmann.
“It happens everywhere I go,” the teen responded. “From in my community to different parts of the country. Everywhere I go, there is someone that will point me out.”
