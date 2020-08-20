https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/crackhead-hunter-biden-appear-video-tonight-prior-joe-bidens-dem-convention-speech/

Hunter and Ashley Biden will appear in a video tonight prior to Joe Biden’s Dem convention speech accepting the Democrat nomination.

A video focused on Biden’s grandchildren (excluding Lunden Roberts’ love child with Hunter) will be featured showing their ‘close bond.’

Ashley and Hunter Biden will deliver remarks tonight and talk about their father.

Per @DemConvention organizers, Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden will appear in a video tonight prior to their father @JoeBiden speech accepting the Democratic nomination pic.twitter.com/V0XuoERTwg — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) August 20, 2020

Crackhead Hunter Biden is best known for getting kicked out of the Navy for his cocaine use.

Hunter also sat on the board of Burisma Holdings, a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company and was paid millions of dollars in a money laundering operation.

Hunter Biden was recently in a nasty court battle with his baby mama and former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

Deadbeat dad Hunter refused to pay for his love child with Lunden Roberts and told the court he was “unemployed and broke” despite previously securing a $1.5 billion loan from the Bank of China.

Trotting out Hunter Biden is a perfect way to conclude the Democrat convention dumpster fire.

