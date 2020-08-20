https://trendingpolitics.com/hillary-is-still-bitter-about-216-loss-joe-and-kamala-can-win-by-3-million-votes-and-still-lose-take-it-from-me/

Sore loser Hillary Clinton took center stage at the creepy virtual convention that the Democrats are putting on and made it clear that she still holds a grudge over the 2016 election.

Mrs. Clinton was so certain of the historic victory that the entire media had guaranteed that she scheduled an election day fireworks display but the champagne stayed on ice after the votes had been counted and reality crashed the party.

She has since spent the better part of four years sniping at President Trump, trashing the tradition of gracefully accepting defeat and blaming everybody and everything but the bloated face in the mirror for her crushing defeat.

On Wednesday, Clinton dragged out one of her favorite bugaboos to once again whine about how cruel that fate and the American voters treated her: the Electoral College.

According to Crooked Hillary:

“Remember: Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me”

Hillary is referring to her loss in the Electoral College tally despite having nearly three million more votes than Trump (translation: she won HUGE in California) but her genius campaign managers John Podesta and Robby Mook lost the white working-class vote in multiple states traditionally held by Democrats.

And she still has a serious case of the red-ass over it.

Via Politico, “Hillary Clinton warns of Trump trying to ‘sneak or steal his way’ to a second term”:

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday repeatedly invoked her 2016 election loss as she urged Americans to vote in November — warning that only an “overwhelming” turnout at the polls could thwart President Donald Trump’s attempts to “sneak or steal his way” to a second term in office. The remarks from the former Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of State came on the third night of the party’s National Convention, in a prerecorded video address from her home in Chappaqua, N.Y., that did not shy away from the bitter nature of her defeat four years ago. “For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worst, ‘I should have voted,’” Clinton said. “Well, this can’t be another woulda, coulda, shoulda election.” “Don’t forget,” she added, “Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me. So we need numbers overwhelming, so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.” Trump, of course, lost the popular vote to Clinton by nearly 2.9 million ballots but went on to seize the White House by winning the Electoral College.

The Electoral College was never a problem until Hillary was “cheated” out of that which she believed that she was entitled to and would not have been an issue at all had it been the other way around with Trump winning the popular vote.

The truth is that Hillary’s lack of focus on key states that had been devastated by the globalism that her party champions is what cost her the White House.

She didn’t even visit Wisconsin but instead chose to spend the last days before the election campaigning with celebs like Jay-Z, LeBron James, and Beyonce which in hindsight, was a monumental strategic blunder.

Rather than respond to Bernie Sanders’ strong showing in many of the states that went for Trump who also ran on an anti-globalism economic message, she ignored those crucial areas and then watched in horror as the fabled “Blue Wall” crumbled and the Rust Belt became the killing fields for her presidential bid.

In practice, The Electoral College worked exactly as it was conceived which is to prevent states with large populations like California and New York (both Democrat strongholds) from exerting a disproportionate amount of influence over the nation as a whole.

2020 is shaping up the same way with Democrats being the party of the coastal cultural elite only this time they haven’t only ignored the “flyover states” but have spent years accusing their voters of being racists.

Whine as she does, Hillary is solely responsible for her own failures and nobody outside of the crooked media and Silicon Valley-policed echo chambers is gobbling up her slop.

