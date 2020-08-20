https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/david-horowitz-democratic-national-convention-dnc/2020/08/20/id/983100

Conservative author David Horowitz on Thursday told Newsmax TV that former President Barack Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech was “a lot of hot air” about the party’s candidates, saying there were “no specifics to it.”

The speeches at the DNC this week show that “the Democratic Party is the party of hate,” Horowitz said on “The National Report” Thursday morning, adding that Obama’s speech was “a lot of hot air about [how] Joe Biden and Kamala Harris care about everybody, but it’s empty. There’s no specifics to it.”

He also addressed the statement that no president is above the law, saying, “If they actually thought nobody was above the law, then they’d be calling for the prosecution of Barack Obama for not only spying on the Trump campaign, but also orchestrating the attempted coup de tat. They used the intelligence agencies knowing that they were operating on lies. Spy on the Trump campaign and then cook up a special prosecutor, and then try to impeach President Trump.”

He went on to compare the situation to President Abraham Lincoln’s election, which he said was the last time a party tried to “overthrow a duly-elected president.”

That “led to a civil war, and we’re kind of [in a] wartime situation because of these Democrats, who project their own sins like divisiveness. They’ve done nothing but attack this president … even in these attacks were so transparently absurd.”

