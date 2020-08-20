https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tucker-carlson-dc-washington-outward-migration/2020/08/20/id/983162

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson levied the claim “people who pay taxes in Washington are fleeing the city in huge numbers,” but D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called that “erroneous” Thursday.

“I only saw a snippet of Tucker Carlson’s comments, and the snippet I saw was, you know, it was erroneous,” Bowser said during her press briefing. “People are not leaving D.C. in droves. In fact, D.C. is still one of the hottest places to live in America.”

Both claims have to be considered unsubstantiated.

Carlson’s claim came after Bowser was selected to present during the Democrat National Convention, despite his city being roiled with civil unrest, protests, violence, and arson.

“Bowser’s city is falling apart right now, literally,” Carlson said. “Been there? For centuries Washington, D.C., was a beautiful place. You might remember it from your sixth grade trip. Parks and trees and open spaces. A city the country was proud of.

“Now its open spaces are lined with tents and inside them, drug-addicted vagrants live and they emerge periodically to scare and harass visitors and local residents.”

Under Bowser, D.C. is a sanctuary city, which means it invites undocumented immigrations to come to live.

“Under the leadership of Muriel Bowser, people who pay taxes in Washington are fleeing the city in huge numbers, but that’s OK with the Democratic National Committee because Muriel Bowser is on their team,” Carson said.

The Hill noted the D.C. census showed an increase of 4,202 people from 2018 to 2019, 0.6% increase and a slight downward trend from annual growth of the city. The national population growth rate is 0.5%, per the report.

The report does not delve into the crux of Carlson’s statement, though: “People who pay taxes.” Population figures cannot accurately debunk Carlson’s claim, particularly if the sanctuary city has more than the 25,000 illegal immigrants as estimated by the Pew Research Center in the 2016 census.

Democrats blocked Trump administration goals of getting a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

