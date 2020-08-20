https://hannity.com/media-room/defunding-ourselves-san-francisco-police-leave-in-record-numbers-as-city-falls-apart/
‘DEFUNDING OURSELVES’: San Francisco Police ‘Leave in Record Numbers’ As City Falls Apart
A record number of police officers in San Francisco are reportedly abandoning their department as the city threatens to “defund” the agency while crime and homeless statistics soar throughout California.
