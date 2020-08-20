https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/delta-bans-navy-seal-credited-killing-bin-laden-posting-picture-sans-mask/

Robert O’Neill

Former SEAL Team 6 member Robert O’Neill tweeted Thursday that Delta Airlines banned him for posting a photo this week of himself on a Delta flight without a “dumb ass” mask on.

O’Neill is credited for fatally shooting Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

O’Neill said he wasn’t wearing a mask because “I’m not a p*ssy.”

The photo has since been deleted.

I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) August 20, 2020

“All customers who don’t comply with our mask-wearing requirement risk losing their ability to fly Delta in the future,” spokeswomen Kyla Ross told The New York Post.

