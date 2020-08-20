https://hannity.com/media-room/delusional-hillary-clinton-claims-she-won-in-2016-says-trump-may-sneak-or-steal-2020-election/

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton again claimed she defeated Donald Trump in 2016; saying she beat the Republican by three million votes but “still lost” thanks to the Electoral College.

“Don’t forget, Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes, and still lose! Take it from me! We need numbers overwhelming so Trump and sneak or steal his way to victory,” claimed Hillary.

Hillary Clinton just said she won the 2016 election. These people are mentally unstable pic.twitter.com/VgjJiNR0pl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 20, 2020

Watch Clinton’s DNC appearance above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

