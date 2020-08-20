https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dem-convention-dumpster-fire-julia-louis-dreyfus-andrew-yangs-comedy-skit-huge-flop-video/

Thank God Thursday night is the last night of the Democrat convention.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Socialist Andrew Yang attempted a short comedy skit to kick off the Democrat convention.

It was a total flop.

The duo made fun of Vice President Mike Pence’s name.

No wonder why hardly anyone is watching this dumpster fire.

WATCH:

Joe Biden will be giving a speech tonight and will officially accept the Democrat nomination.

