Thank God Thursday night is the last night of the Democrat convention.
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Socialist Andrew Yang attempted a short comedy skit to kick off the Democrat convention.
It was a total flop.
The duo made fun of Vice President Mike Pence’s name.
No wonder why hardly anyone is watching this dumpster fire.
WATCH:
“Comedy” pic.twitter.com/Ii4p1YNwhx
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 21, 2020
Joe Biden will be giving a speech tonight and will officially accept the Democrat nomination.