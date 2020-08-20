https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-charles-schumer-eliminating-filibuster-not-off-the-table-if-biden-wins-we-control-senate

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) said during an interview this week that eliminating the filibuster was not “off the table” if Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden wins and Democrats take control of the Senate.

Schumer was asked about the filibuster after former President Barack Obama said last month, “And if all this takes eliminating the filibuster — another Jim Crow relic — in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that’s what we should do.”

“We have a moral imperative to the people of America to get a whole lot done if we get the majority, which, God willing, we will, and keep it in the House, and Biden becomes president, and nothing is off the table,” Schumer said.

“We will do what it takes to get this done,” Schumer continued. “I’m hopeful, maybe if Trump goes and McConnell is no longer leader, some Republicans might work with us. But we’re going to have to get it done, whether they work with us or not.”

